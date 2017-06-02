More tests to see if brothers criminally responsible in Calgary teen sex attack

CALGARY - Two brothers who randomly kidnapped a teenage girl and repeatedly sexually assaulted her will undergo further psychological tests to determine if they are criminally responsible.

Corey and Cody Manyshots pleaded guilty in October 2015 to kidnapping, uttering threats, sexual assault and robbery.

Sentencing hearings had already begun last year, but tests done on the brothers have determined there is severe fetal alcohol syndrome and further testing is required.

Court heard the pair approached the girl at a northeast Calgary bus stop three years ago, forced her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

They took the Grade 12 student to their home — where they sexually assaulted her another 15 times — until she was able to escape about eight hours later when they fell asleep.

The case is to return to court June 30.