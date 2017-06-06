Accessibility/Mobile Features
Morneau says new infrastructure bank to shield taxpayers from project risks

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 1:55 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - The federal finance minister says the Liberals' promised new infrastructure financing agency carries less risk to taxpayers than if the government shouldered the financial burden alone.

Bill Morneau says normally, taxpayers would have to cover all cost overruns in a large project should there be delays or unplanned expenses — something that can happen regularly due to circumstances beyond a government's control, such as a work stoppage or bad weather.

By turning to the private sector to help finance a project with the government taking a smaller role, Morneau says the Liberals plan to shift the financial burden to investors who would be on the hook for the majority of unforeseen costs.

Taxpayers would feel some pain as well if projects go awry financially, but Morneau says it would be minimal compared to a project funded completely from public coffers.

His comments are his government's strongest defence yet of the proposed infrastructure bank, which will officially come into existence once Parliament approves the Liberals' budget implementation bill by summer.

The Liberals have faced a battering in the Commons from the opposition parties over charges that the Liberals are putting taxpayer dollars at risk in order to lure in private investment.

The Liberals plan to use $15 billion in cash and $20 billion in equity and loans to leverage three or four times that amount in private dollars to help pay for large projects like roads, bridges, and energy transmission networks.

