Brandon
National Breaking News

Mounties investigating vandalism to P.E.I. Catholic church's anti-abortion sign

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/26/2017 12:46 PM | Last Modified: 06/26/2017 12:52 PM

ROSEBANK, P.E.I. - Police are investigating vandalism to an anti-abortion sign outside a Prince Edward Island church.

RCMP say the sign at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alberton was vandalized at some point overnight Friday.

Police are investigating vandalism to an anti-abortion sign outside a Prince Edward Island church. RCMP say the right-to-life sign at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Alberton, shown in an RCMP handout photo, was vandalized at some point overnight Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

The sign, which states "adoption is the loving option," had the word "liar" scrawled across it in black spray paint.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP West Prince division in Rosebank.

For decades, Prince Edward Island was the only province in Canada without in-province abortions.

Earlier this year, the first abortions in more than 30 years were performed at Summerside's Prince County Hospital.

