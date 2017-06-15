Murder suspect told Mounties he didn't know where God put two-year-old's body

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The man charged in the murders of three people including a two-year-old girl told police the little one was in heaven, but he didn't know where God had put her body.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, when police spoke with Derek Saretzky in 2015, believing he was a suspect.

In a lengthy interview with RCMP played in court, Saretzky told officers that God told him Hailey didn't have a happy life and was at peace now.

In the audio from the interview, Saretzky's father can be heard urging his son to do the right thing and tell police where they could find the girl's body.

Saretzky faces three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Hailey, her father Terry Blanchette, who was 27, and Hanne Meketech, who was 69.

Court has already heard that Saretzky eventually led officers to Hailey's remains in a campground firepit.