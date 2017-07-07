July 7, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

National employment numbers for June from Statistics Canada, at a glance

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/7/2017 7:40 AM

OTTAWA - A quick look at June employment (previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 6.5 per cent (6.6)

Employment rate: 61.6 per cent (61.5)

Labour force participation rate: 65.9 per cent (65.8)

Number unemployed: 1,270,300 (1,288,900)

Number working: 18,411,000 (18,365,700)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.0 per cent (12.0)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (6.0)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.3)

