National employment numbers for May from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA - A quick look at May employment (previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.6 per cent (6.5)
Employment rate: 61.5 per cent (61.4)
Labour force participation rate: 65.8 per cent (65.6)
Number unemployed: 1,288,900 (1,265,000)
Number working: 18,365,700 (18,311,200)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.0 per cent (11.7)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.0 per cent (6.0)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.1)
