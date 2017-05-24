National public inquiry a 'bloody farce': justice minister's father

OTTAWA - Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould's father is calling the national public inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women a "bloody farce."

Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief, says the commissioners have "failed miserably."

The justice minister's office has yet to comment on Wilson's remarks posted on social media.

Last week, chief commissioner Marion Buller held a news conference in Vancouver to respond to criticism from advocates and indigenous leaders who raised concerns about the inquiry's progress.

She pledged more communication about the inquiry, adding its main focus is public hearings set to begin in Whitehorse next week.

The Liberal government has earmarked two years and $53.8 million for the study.

Buller says more time and money will be required but the commission has yet to apply for a formal extension.

"Our real push is to get through the hearings in Whitehorse," she said in an interview. "That's our first priority."

Ceremonies will be held in Whitehorse in Monday followed by public hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For his part, Wilson does not believe the federally appointed commission is in good hands.

"It is time for you all to resign," he said in a Facebook post.