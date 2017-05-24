Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

National public inquiry a 'bloody farce': justice minister's father

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 5:05 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould's father is calling the national public inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women a "bloody farce."

Bill Wilson, a hereditary chief, says the commissioners have "failed miserably."

The justice minister's office has yet to comment on Wilson's remarks posted on social media.

Last week, chief commissioner Marion Buller held a news conference in Vancouver to respond to criticism from advocates and indigenous leaders who raised concerns about the inquiry's progress.

She pledged more communication about the inquiry, adding its main focus is public hearings set to begin in Whitehorse next week.

The Liberal government has earmarked two years and $53.8 million for the study.

Buller says more time and money will be required but the commission has yet to apply for a formal extension.

"Our real push is to get through the hearings in Whitehorse," she said in an interview. "That's our first priority."

Ceremonies will be held in Whitehorse in Monday followed by public hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For his part, Wilson does not believe the federally appointed commission is in good hands.

"It is time for you all to resign," he said in a Facebook post.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media