National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

N.B. drivers will have to keep distance from cyclists under 'Ellen's Law'

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 8:20 AM | Comments: 0

FREDERICTON - Drivers in New Brunswick will have to abide by a new law that comes into effect Thursday in honour of a competitive cyclist killed while biking in the province.

The amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act known as "Ellen's Law" means drivers must leave at least one metre of open space between their vehicle and a bicycle when passing a bike travelling in the same direction.

If there's not enough room in the lane, drivers are allowed to cross the centre line while passing bikes, when it is safe to do so.

The amendment is named in memory of prominent cyclist Ellen Watters, who died in December after being hit by a vehicle while on a training ride near Sussex.

Police have said no charges would be laid in the death of the 28-year-old after finding there was not sufficient evidence to support any charges in the case.

Drivers who violate the law could face a fine of $172.50 and three demerit points.

