N.B. Mi'kmaq seek apology for note advising natives not to request pain drugs

MIRAMICHI, N.B. - A New Brunswick First Nation is seeking an apology after a doctor's office posted a note asking aboriginals not to request tranquilizers or pain medications.

Social worker Maxine Ginnish, who is employed at The Rising Sun Healing Centre in Eel Ground First Nation, took a photograph of the handwritten note and distributed it on her social media.

The note Ginnish posted says, "Attention: native patients please don't ask for tranquilizers or pain medications," and she says it was taped to the reception desk at the Miramichi office of Dr. Allister Carter.

Ginnish said the note is inappropriate and stigmatizes the First Nations community.

The Eel Ground Mi'kmaq community in northern New Brunswick is asking for a formal apology from the doctor.

Dr. Carter was not available for comment on the reasons why his office posted the instruction to aboriginal patients.