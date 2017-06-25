June 25, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

N.B. police operation unfolds in Moncton following report of gunshots

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/25/2017 1:09 PM | Last Modified: 06/25/2017 1:14 PM

MONCTON, N.B. - Police in New Brunswick have blocked off part of a street in downtown Moncton following a report of gunshots.

Sgt. Andre Pepin of the Codiac RCMP says officers were sent to High Street in response to a call about the shots at 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

An RCMP investigator collects bullet shells in front of the apartment building where a man retreated inside when RCMP responded to gun shots early Sunday morning on High Street in Moncton, N.B., Sunday, June 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison

Pepin says an emergency response team is on the scene as part of the ongoing police operation.

He says there is no immediate danger to the public.

Pepin says there is no victim at this time and police are still looking for a suspect.

RCMP have secured the area and are asking people to stay away from the scene.

