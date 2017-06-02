Accessibility/Mobile Features
Editorial News
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

N.B. sex offender faces new charge after being placed in special care home

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 at 11:58 AM | Comments: 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - A convicted sex offender is facing a new sexual assault charge after he was placed in a special care home for people with disabilities.

Andrew Michael Douglas, 29, pleaded not guilty in provincial court in Saint John, N.B., Thursday.

Douglas was a resident of Joann's Special Care Home at the time of the alleged incident.

Joann LaPointe, the owner and operator of the home, which provides care and supervision to individuals in need of special assistance, says the provincial Department of Social Development assesses the suitability of residents.

Douglas was placed on the sex offender registry in 2011 after he posed on the Internet as a young girl, then contacted a 10-year-old girl on Facebook and tried to convince her to expose her breasts.

In 2016, Douglas was given an 18-month conditional sentence for sexually assaulting a woman in a parking lot, and weeks later was ordered to serve 60 days in jail related to a common assault against a woman.

A pre-trial conference is set for July 4 while the two-day trial is set to begin Aug. 17.

Police say he has been remanded in custody.

