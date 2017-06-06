Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Nearly one in five first-time homebuyers received help with down payment: CMHC

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 9:27 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - A Canada Mortgage and Housing survey suggests that a family member provided help with a down payment for nearly one in five first-time homebuyers.

In its annual mortgage consumer survey, CMHC says 18 per cent of first-time buyers received a gift from a family member as part of their down payment.

The agency also noted that those who received financial help from family were less comfortable with their current level of mortgage debt and less likely to have other assets to supplement their needs than others.

CMHC says they were also less confident about knowing where to turn if they run into financial trouble.

The survey was conducted amid concerns that record household debt is a key risk for the Canadian economy.

CMHC's annual mortgage consumer survey was completed in March online and included 3,002 recent mortgage consumers.

The polling industry's professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media