New Brunswick anti-abortion group banned from protesting on hospital grounds

BATHURST, N.B. - A New Brunswick judge has banned an anti-abortion group from demonstrating outside a hospital in northern New Brunswick.

Court of Queen's Bench Judge Reginald Leger granted a permanent injunction against the protesters earlier this month, citing safety concerns outside the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

The Vitalite Health Network, which operates the hospital, applied for the order after an anti-abortion group obstructed traffic at the hospital and forced an ambulance to stop en route to the emergency department in 2012.

One of the defendants in the case, affiliated with the 40 Days for Life campaign, said during the trial that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms entitles him to demonstrate on public property.

Ron Jessulat said the group is made up of older people protesting peacefully in silence and prayer to raise awareness about abortions being performed at the hospital.

However, Leger said in his decision that the picketers put the safety of patients and employees at risk and that the group can continue to exercise its freedom of expression off hospital grounds.