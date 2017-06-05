Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

New Brunswick auditor general to review property assessment system

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 10:48 AM | Comments: 0

FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's auditor general says she will review the province's property assessment system in the wake of a series of errors.

The decision comes after a whistleblower alleged in March that more than 2,000 property owners were given improper and inflated tax bills.

Premier Brian Gallant has said his government is committed to getting to the bottom of the thousands of mistakes with assessments since 2011.

On April 3, the government announced that former Court of Appeal justice, Joseph Robertson, had agreed to undertake a review.

However, Attorney General Serge Rousselle says Robertson is discontinuing his probe — citing the potential for overlap with a review being done by auditor general Kim MacPherson.

Robertson will provide his notes to MacPherson.

Rousselle says the government did encourage Robertson to continue his work, but respects his decision.

