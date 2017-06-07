June 7, 2017

Brandon
18° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

New Brunswick boxer remains in induced coma after post-bout brain hemorrhage

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/7/2017 10:23 AM | Last Modified: 06/7/2017 10:40 AM

FREDERICTON - A New Brunswick boxer remains in an induced coma a week-and-a-half after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the hours following a Fredericton bout.

Thirty-eight-year-old David Whittom is listed in stable condition at Saint John Regional Hospital.

Adrian Diaconu, left, lands a left to the jaw of David Whittom during their light heavyweight bout in Montreal Saturday, April 4, 2009. Whittom remains in an induced coma a week-and-a-half after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the hours following a Fredericton bout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Adrian Diaconu, left, lands a left to the jaw of David Whittom during their light heavyweight bout in Montreal Saturday, April 4, 2009. Whittom remains in an induced coma a week-and-a-half after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the hours following a Fredericton bout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Whittom — who was born in Saint Quentin, N.B. — was once a promising super-middleweight who fought world title contenders.

Saskatoon fighter Gary Kopas beat him by technical knockout with just 37 seconds left in the 10-round bout on May 27.

Whittom only became ill hours later and taken to hospital in Fredericton and later to Saint John, where he underwent surgery the next day.

Whittom's stepbrother, Eric Moffatt, has released a family statement thanking the community for their support and the medical staff for their care.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store