July 5, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

New Brunswick dog finds lost cat in storm drain, is hailed as hero

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/5/2017 11:43 AM

SACKVILLE, N.B. - A New Brunswick cat who had been missing for six weeks had an unlikely saviour: A dog.

Shelly Collette was walking her dog Cash a few weeks ago in Sackville, N.B., when the black border collie Labrador mix stopped over a manhole and refused to move.

Collette looked down and saw a cat through the grate and immediately knew it was Ghost, a local cat who had been missing for weeks.

She called Ghost's owner Izzy Francolini, who rushed to the scene.

City workers were able to remove the manhole cover, but it wasn't until about nine hours later that Ghost finally emerged and was caught.

The cat received his name because of his notorious elusiveness — he was once found inside a wall and it took nearly a month to catch him.

