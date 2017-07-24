July 24, 2017

New Brunswick Medical Society launches campaign cautioning against marijuana use

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/24/2017 9:00 AM

FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's medical society is launching a public education campaign on the health risks associated with marijuana consumption less than a year before it becomes legal in Canada.

Society president, Dr. Lynn Murphy-Kaulbeck, says the legalization of marijuana doesn't make it safe and there are risks, particularly for younger people.

www.LegalNotSafe.ca — to highlight different health impacts.

Murphy-Kaulbeck says marijuana use is linked to addiction, worsening of substance abuse, psychiatric disorders and attention deficits.

She says it has been proven to significantly harm brain development in people under the age of 25.

The New Brunswick government's Select Committee on Cannabis is conducting hearings around the province in advance of setting regulations governing the sale of marijuana.

