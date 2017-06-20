New Brunswick's auditor general calls for better procurement rules

FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's auditor general says the Department of Social Development showed a troubling disregard for procurement practices in the awarding of a $13 million consulting contract.

Kim MacPherson says the consultant was hired in 2013 to help the department identify significant budget savings.

However she says only one consultant was considered.

MacPherson says the consultant's performance was self-evaluated and compensated on the basis of anticipated savings and not actual savings, with no set maximum price on the contract.

Volume one of MacPherson's annual report shows that as of June 2016, the department had paid the consultant almost $13 million to identify $47 million in anticipated savings, but actual savings were only about $10 million.

MacPherson makes 13 recommendations including following set procurement rules, and contracts that compensate performance only on actual, measurable results.