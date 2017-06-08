June 8, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

New defence policy calls for more money, equipment

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/8/2017 4:14 PM

OTTAWA - The government's new defence policy, released this week, includes pledges of more money and better equipment for the Canadian Forces over the next 20 years. A look at some of the highlights:

— Spend $62 billion more over the next two decades for a major expansion of the Forces.

— Add 3,500 regular force troops and 1,500 reservists.

— Commit to buying not less than 15 new warships for the navy, at an estimated cost of up to $60 billion.

— Modernize the navy's four submarines.

— Buy 88 new fighter jets for the air force rather than the previously planned 65, at an estimated cost of up to $19 billion.

— Buy armed drone aircraft capable of unmanned airstrikes.

— Buy new air defence weapons for the army.

— Dramatically expand the number of special forces and provide them with new airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance tools.

— Boost intelligence collection and analysis by assigning another 300 military and civilian personnel to such tasks.

— Equip the Forces to conduct cyber warfare not just defence.

— Add 200 more military medical personnel.

— Create a new 1,200-member team to smooth the transition to civilian life for injured military personnel.

— Ensure injured personnel have all benefits and services lined up with Veterans Affairs Canada before they are released from the military.

— Increase support services for military families.

— Streamline recruitment and put a priority on recruiting women and increasing diversity.

— Upgrade infrastructure and vehicle fleets to reduce the department's carbon footprint.

— Direct more money to support research-and-development in Canada's defence industry.

