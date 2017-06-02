Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

New Halifax passenger ferries to be named for 1917 explosion hero, Mi'kmaq poet

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 at 1:36 PM | Comments: 0

Halifax's two new ferries will be named after a poet laureate of the Mi'kmaq people and a railway dispatcher who in 1917 warned trains of an impending harbour explosion.

The city announced today one ferry will bear the name of Vincent Coleman, who stayed at his post to warn incoming trains of the danger posed by a burning ship, and died minutes later in the massive blast known as the Halifax Explosion.

He is described by the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic as a man whose actions were "truly heroic."

The other passenger ferry is being named after Rita Joe, a poet who was born and spent her childhood on a Mi'kmaq reserve at Whycocomagh on Cape Breton.

In 1978, her first book, The Poems of Rita Joe, was published, and she became known as a poet of her people and a writer who helped Canadians understand Mi'kmaq culture.

The two names received the most votes in a ferry naming contest, after being placed on a short list selected by the mayor and three councillors.

Halifax Transit will submit the vessel names, Vincent Coleman and Rita Joe, to Transport Canada for final approval.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media