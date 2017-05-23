Accessibility/Mobile Features
Newfoundland and Labrador join 10-digit club ahead of new telephone area code

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 9:53 AM | Comments: 0

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - One of Canada's last bastions of local seven-digit dialing will soon be no more.

People in Newfoundland and Labrador were warned today that local 10-digit dialing — including the area code and the phone number — will begin on Aug. 17, 2018.

The Telecommunications Alliance, a group of major Canadian telecommunications companies, says the change is to prepare for the new 879 area code approved in February, which will serve the same area as the province's long-time 709 area code.

The alliance says most Canadian regions have already made the change, and it is confident it will be "seamless" for people and businesses in Newfoundland and Labrador.

It asks people to make the change now, so that everything is ready for when the new area code takes effect in November 2018.

The alliance says only a few areas do not yet have 10-digit dialing, including the Northwest Territories and Thunder Bay, and other areas in western Ontario.

New Brunswick, which will soon get a new area code, will get 10-digit dialing in 2019-20.

