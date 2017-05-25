Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

NewsAlert: Nigel Wright broke ethics rules during Duffy affair: watchdog

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 10:48 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - Canada's ethics commissioner says former prime minister Stephen Harper's chief of staff violated federal rules, including the Parliament of Canada Act, when he tried to help pay off Mike Duffy's Senate expenses.

In a report today, Mary Dawson says Nigel Wright shouldn't have pressed the Conservative party's chief bagman for cash to cover Duffy's bills, which were under political and legal scrutiny in 2013.

Dawson says Wright improperly used his position in the Prime Minister's Office to further Duffy's private interests in contravention of ethics rules when he asked the party for financial help.

That plan failed to produce the funds Wright needed to make a political problem go away, so he eventually used $90,000 of his own money to pay off Duffy's expenses.

Wright was never charged as part of the RCMP investigation into the Duffy affair, but Dawson says she considers his actions "undoubtedly improper" and a violation of ethics rules, as well as the Parliament of Canada Act.

An Ontario court judge acquitted Duffy on 31 charges in a lengthy ruling that was highly critical of the actions of Wright and others inside Harper's office.

More Coming

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media