NewsAlert: Ontario police issue Amber alert in relation to child abduction

FORT FRANCES, Ont. - Provincial police in northern Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl they say was abducted in Rainy River, near the Manitoba boundary.
The victim is identified as Eva Kaminski.
She is described as white, 3 feet 2 inches tall, with blue eyes and long blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing pink penguin pyjamas.
Fort Francis OPP identified the suspect in the abduction as Brad Farand, a 36-year-old male described as white, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has forearm tattoos that say Nicole and Teagen.
Police say Farand is driving a 2012 Black Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence CBX-S626.
He was last seen travelling westbound on Highway 11 towards Emo, Ont.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Comments
You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.