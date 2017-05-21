Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

NewsAlert: Ontario police issue Amber alert in relation to child abduction

By: The Canadian Press

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 at 1:07 AM | Comments: 0

FORT FRANCES, Ont. - Provincial police in northern Ontario have issued an Amber Alert for a two-year-old girl they say was abducted in Rainy River, near the Manitoba boundary.

The victim is identified as Eva Kaminski.

She is described as white, 3 feet 2 inches tall, with blue eyes and long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing pink penguin pyjamas.

Fort Francis OPP identified the suspect in the abduction as Brad Farand, a 36-year-old male described as white, 6 feet tall, 250 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He has forearm tattoos that say Nicole and Teagen.

Police say Farand is driving a 2012 Black Dodge Caravan with Ontario licence CBX-S626.

He was last seen travelling westbound on Highway 11 towards Emo, Ont.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

