Petronas-backed Pacific Northwest LNG megaproject not going ahead

VANCOUVER - Pacific NorthWest LNG says it will not be proceeding with the $36-billion liquefied natural gas megaproject it had planned to build in British Columbia.

The consortium says the announcement by Petronas and its partners comes after a careful review of changes in market conditions.

Anuar Taib, executive vice-president and CEO (upstream) for Petronas, says prolonged depressed prices and shifts in the energy industry made the decision necessary.

LNG prices have been hit by a global oversupply as numerous projects have come online, challenging the economics of the development and others that were proposed in the province.