N.L., Innu agree to inquiry into treatment of Innu children in provincial care

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Newfoundland and Labrador government and Innu leaders have agreed to an inquiry into the Innu experience in the province's child protection system.

The move follows the death of Thunderheart Tshakapesh, the 16-year-old son of Simeon Tshakapesh, the deputy grand chief of the Innu Nation.

He took his own life in May after being treated outside the province for solvent abuse.

The province announced today it has signed an agreement with Innu leaders, and they will come up with terms of reference and leadership by July 31, 2017.

The inquiry will look at "the treatment, experiences and outcomes of Innu in the child protection system."

Provincial and Innu leaders will ask the federal government to participate, with the hope that the inquiry will begin by Sept. 30, 2017.