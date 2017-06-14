N.L. police appeal for help in finding young woman, say disappearance suspicious

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Police in Newfoundland are appealing for help in finding a young mother whose disappearance a week ago is being treated as suspicious.

They are distributing pictures of 24-year-old Cortney Lake, with the hashtag #HelpFindCortney in a bid to gather information about her whereabouts since she was last seen in St. John's.

Cortney Lake is shown in a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary handout photo. Police in Newfoundland are appealing for help in finding a young mother whose disappearance a week ago is being treated as suspicious. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Newfoundland Constabulary MANDATORY CREDIT

The hashtag has prompted dozens of retweets after the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary posted it on its Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Police released surveillance images of Lake making a small purchase at an Esso station on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John's just hours before she disappeared, but say her cellphone, social media and bank account have not been used since she was last seen.

Jason Pike, the father of Lake's six-year-old son, says he has never been out of contact with her for more than a few days and is trying to shield the little boy from word of her disappearance.

Friends have also formed a Facebook page to help gather information, while a GoFundMe page has been created to come up with a cash reward to help locate her.