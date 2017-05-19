Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

No charges after police investigate case of badly injured muskrat in Ontario

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 19, 2017 at 10:43 AM | Comments: 0

HAMILTON - An investigation into a badly injured muskrat found in a diaper box by an Ontario lake has ended with no criminal charges laid.

Ontario Provincial Police had been looking into the circumstances that prompted three teens to drop off the wounded animal in a Huggies box on the shore of Rice Lake in Gores Landing, Ont., on Monday evening.

The muskrat was taken to a wildlife rescue facility by a bystander, and later to a veterinarian for treatment, but died earlier this week. Online posts detailing the rodent's story were shared thousands of times on Facebook.

On Friday, police said they'd identified the teens involved and determined there was no criminal behaviour.

They say the three youths had found the injured muskrat earlier in the day, taken it home, and tried to contact a local animal shelter for help.

When they were not successful, police said the teens followed a parent's advice and returned the muskrat to the shoreline in the hopes that it would be found by its mother and nursed back to health.

Police say they have not ruled out the fact that the muskrat could have been injured due to a confrontation with another animal.

The Soper Creek Wildlife Rescue centre in Bowmanville, Ont., which cared for the muskrat, had started a GoFundMe page to pay for the animals' vet bills, raising nearly $3,400. After the muskrat died, the centre said the funds would go to paying for a detailed autopsy on the rodent.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media