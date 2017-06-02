Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

No further concessions on Trans Mountain, Kinder Morgan Canada president says

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - The president of Kinder Morgan Canada (TSX:KML) says he's open to talking to the B.C. NDP and Green parties, which have said they want to stop the company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but he doesn't plan on making further concessions.

Ian Anderson says he anticipates having a conversation with both parties at some point and will listen to concerns. But he noted the project has already been federally approved and has the support of the prime minister.

The provincial NDP and Green parties struck an alliance to form the government, after the Liberal party failed to secure a majority in May's tight election.

The two parties have vowed to "immediately employ every tool available" to stop the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain project, which amounts to about 980 km of new pipeline.

Anderson brushed off concerns of delays, saying he doesn't foresee any difficulty in starting construction this fall as planned.

He made the comments after the company opened the Toronto Stock Exchange Friday morning. Its shares started trading on the exchange on Tuesday.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media