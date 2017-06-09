No suspects in killing of 18-year-old woman found dying on dark walkway: police

DARTMOUTH, N.S. - Halifax police say they have no suspects in the killing of an 18-year-old woman found dying on a dark walkway this week.

Spokeswoman Melissa MacInnis says investigators are asking for the public's help, and specifically looking for video surveillance from the streets surrounding the north end Dartmouth pathway.

Chelsie Probert was rushed to hospital late Tuesday, where she later died of her injuries.

The death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy but police have not released the cause of death.

The path cuts through Farrell Street Park near Albro Lake Road and Wyse Road.

Police say they are canvassing the neighbourhood, which has been stricken by other recent violence.

MacInnis said the death was unsettling, but residents should know there is a police presence in the area.