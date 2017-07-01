June 30, 2017

Brandon
16° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

No winning ticket for $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/1/2017 1:31 AM

TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $15.6 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on July 7 will rise to approximately $24 million.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store