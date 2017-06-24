No winning ticket for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 30 will grow to approximately $15 million.
