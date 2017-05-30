Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Nobu Toronto executives say they're not concerned about real estate bubble

By: David Friend, The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017 at 1:42 PM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Executives behind the star-powered Nobu Toronto development, which includes 660 condominium suites, a hotel, and the first Nobu Restaurant in Canada, say they're not concerned about a real estate bubble in the city.

Founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and Hollywood producer Meir Teper, the Nobu brand grew from a New York restaurant into a stable of high-end eateries and hotels around the world.

Matsuhisa and De Niro attended a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday where project backers said they're not concerned with temporary fluctuations in the market.

They said they believe buyers would consider a condo in the Nobu development a long-term investment.

De Niro said he's attended the Toronto International Film Festival and has shot movies in the city but still has plenty to learn about the local culture.

The "Taxi Driver" star said he's getting a free unit in the development, which could mean the New Yorker will swing by the city more frequently.

"Toronto's a great city, it's got a great film festival," he said. "It's a great city and an important city."

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media