Nova Scotia Health Authority meeting with Lionel Desmond's family

ANTIGONISH, N.S. - Nova Scotia's health authority is meeting today with relatives of a former Canadian soldier who killed three members of his family and himself six months ago.

Lionel Desmond's family is expected to hear the findings of a confidential review of how the province's health-care system dealt with his case before the killings in January.

The flag-draped coffin of Lionel Desmond is carried into St. Peter's Church in Tracadie, N.S. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Nova Scotia's health authority is meeting today with relatives of a former Canadian soldier who killed three members of his family and himself six months ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Desmond, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, took his own life after shooting his 52-year-old mother Brenda, his 31-year-old wife Shanna, and their 10-year-daughter Aaliyah.

Sisters Chantel and Cassandra Desmond have said their brother told them he was turned away from the hospital when he sought help from its mental health unit in the days before the shootings.

But a hospital spokesman has denied similar claims from other family members.

The twin sisters recently joined a growing list of advocacy groups calling for a broader fatality inquiry.