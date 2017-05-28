Nova Scotia leaders hitting ridings expected to be competitive in Tuesday's vote

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are targeting ridings that are expected to be highly competitive as votes are tallied in Tuesday's provincial election.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill visited a community food centre in the riding of Dartmouth-North, where candidate Susan Leblanc is expected to mount a stiff challenge to incumbent Liberal cabinet minister Joanne Bernard.

Burrill says the party is optimistic it can make a strong showing there and in several other Halifax-area ridings that were formerly NDP strongholds.

Premier Stephen McNeil began his day in a suburban Halifax riding where Liberal incumbent Ben Jessome is in a tight race with the Tories and NDP.

McNeil will also take his campaign to Cape Breton today, where there are expected to be several close races.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie made an appearance in the Cape Breton riding of Victoria-The-Lakes, where former Tory MLA Keith Bain is trying to reclaim the seat from Liberal incumbent Pam Eyking.