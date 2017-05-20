Nova Scotia Liberals promise to reduce waitlist for affordable housing

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's Liberals are spending Saturday promoting their promise to improve access to affordable housing.

Liberal leader Stephen McNeil talked about an expanded rent supplement during a news conference in Dartmouth.

McNeil said the proposed three-year, $18-million investment will begin in 2018 and aims to shorten the waitlist for affordable housing by 30 per cent.

The Liberals said it would top up the total amount spent on the program to nearly $30 million a year within four years.

The plan was part of the Liberal platform released earlier in the campaign.

The current rent supplement is around $250 on average, and officials have said the plan could see a boost for those on the lowest incomes to the $300 to $400 range.

The premier says he hopes the federal government will continue to financiaimprove access to affordable housing.Tlly back the province's housing commitments if his party wins a second mandate.

Nova Scotians will head to the polls on May 30.