Nova Scotia parties search for undecided voters in campaign's last weekend

By: The Canadian Press

Saturday, May. 27, 2017 at 10:54 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are fanning out across the province in the final weekend of the provincial campaign in a bid to sway voters who may still be undecided before Tuesday's election.

Premier Stephen McNeil began the final weekend at a rally in Halifax where he told Liberal party workers that a second majority mandate is within reach.

McNeil implored them to work hard over the next few days to ensure the province will have the continuity it needs to continue economic growth.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie scoffed at McNeil's suggestion saying the last thing the province needs is more of the same.

Baillie says the Liberals have bungled health care in particular, which he says is now clearly the number one issue for voters.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says the election is being held a "volatile moment" where voters are realizing that there are clear differences being offered by the parties.

