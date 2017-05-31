Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Nova Scotia Tory leader happy with gains made in provincial election

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 8:24 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says he respects the decision of Nova Scotia voters and is happy with the gains his party made in Tuesday's election.

Baillie waved to supporters today on Main Street in Springhill, holding a handmade sign that said "Thank You" in black marker.

Baillie was re-elected in his riding of Cumberland South and his party won 17 seats in the 51-seat house of assembly, up from the 10 seats the party held at dissolution.

He says voters have sent Premier Stephen McNeil a message they aren't happy with his plan for health care — an issue that dominated the election campaign.

Nova Scotia's Liberal government won a second straight majority victory — 27 seats — marking the first time the province has seen back-to-back majorities since 1988.

The NDP under Gary Burrill won seven seats in an election that saw some of the lowest voter turnouts on record.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media