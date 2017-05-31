Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Nova Scotia town looking to off-load armoured vehicle donated by Peter MacKay

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 2:46 PM | Comments: 0

NEW GLASGOW, N.S. - If you're in the market for a large, tank-like vehicle, the Nova Scotia town of New Glasgow has a deal for you.

The town's police chief says he wants to give away the department's Cougar light-armoured vehicle, which was a gift from the former local MP, Peter MacKay, when he was defence minister.

The 10-tonne vehicle was first used by the Canadian military in the 1970s, but their fleet of Cougars has since been retired, and some were given to other militaries and police forces.

New Glasgow officials have been trying to off-load the six-wheeled machine for the past six months, admitting it had rarely been used since it arrived four years ago.

It was supposed to be used by the police emergency response team, but that unit was recently disbanded.

Halifax Regional Police have shown some interest in the vehicle, but talks are still underway.

