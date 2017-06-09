Nova Scotia woman faces manslaughter, drug charges after death of woman, 22

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - A Nova Scotia woman is facing drug trafficking and manslaughter charges in connection with the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman.
Police say they had been conducting a criminal investigation into the young woman's "suspicious, sudden death" on April 28.
They say that as a result, a 26-year-old woman was arrested.
The woman was due in Bridgewater provincial court to face the charges as well as a charge of criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation.
The identities of both women have not been released by police.
(Global News)
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.