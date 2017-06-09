Nova Scotia woman faces manslaughter, drug charges after death of woman, 22

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - A Nova Scotia woman is facing drug trafficking and manslaughter charges in connection with the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman.

Police say they had been conducting a criminal investigation into the young woman's "suspicious, sudden death" on April 28.

They say that as a result, a 26-year-old woman was arrested.

The woman was due in Bridgewater provincial court to face the charges as well as a charge of criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation.

The identities of both women have not been released by police.

