National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

N.S. Liberals accused of turning their back on ex-staffer after domestic assault

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, Jun. 1, 2017 at 1:52 PM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is staying mum after a former staffer said the Liberals turned their back on her when she was assaulted by another party staffer — her partner.

In an interview with The Coast newspaper, Michelle Coffin spoke in detail about a 2014 assault at the hands of the premier's former communications director, Kyley Harris, her then-boyfriend.

Once a Liberal insider who herself held the top communications job, Coffin says the party turned its back on her when the domestic violence case came to light.

Coffin confirmed her account in The Coast to The Canadian Press but declined to comment further.

Harris pleaded guilty to assault and was fired from his post, but the premier said at the time he lost his job because he failed to disclose the assault, not because of the criminal charges stemming from the violent act.

Coffin says when Harris was quietly rehired by the party she was at first relieved he found a job, but that relief turned to shock when she discovered his key role: party communications director during last month's provincial election campaign.

Harris eventually stepped down, citing the controversy surrounding his presence, but Coffin said the incident prompted her to come forward and tell her side of the story and what she describes as the arrogance displayed by the Liberal party.

Coffin says she was never once contacted by anyone from the party. Instead, she says she's been ignored, with former colleagues pretending she doesn't exist.

A spokesman in the Premier's office says McNeil commented on the issue during the campaign and is declining to comment further.

