N.S. medical examiner open to inquiry in soldier's death if hospital review weak

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's medical examiner says he'll consider ordering a public inquiry into the death of a former Canadian soldier who fatally shot his wife, daughter and mother if a provincial review of the man's mental health treatment isn't adequate.

The provincial justice department had provided a statement last week stating Dr. Matthew Bowes had decided against ordering a judicial inquiry into the death of Lionel Desmond, a 33-year-old veteran of the war in Afghanistan who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

But Bowes clarified in an interview today that if he concludes a hospital review of Desmond's treatment was either incomplete or unlikely to bring about changes, he'd consider using his rarely exercised power to call for a judicial inquiry under the province's Fatality Inquiries Act.

He also says he will consider family members' views on the issue, but he has not yet spoken or contacted them directly.

Desmond took his own life after shooting his 52-year-old mother, his wife Shanna, 31, and their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah.

The Jan. 3 killings in Upper Tracadie, N.S., prompted a difficult debate over soldiers with PTSD, domestic violence and what should be done to prevent such tragedies.