National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

N.S. political leaders appear at Halifax council with one week left in campaign

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 5:35 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - The leaders of Nova Scotia's three main political parties take their campaigns to Halifax City Hall today, a week before voters head to the polls.

Each leader is scheduled to attend Halifax city council while keeping their campaign activities in the city as they make a final push before the vote on May 30.

The appearances come after Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie said Monday that the provincial election is a vote about the future of health care.

Baillie accused Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil of sticking his head in the sand while the province's health system devolves into a state of "crisis."

McNeil countered by saying a re-elected Liberal government would improve access to primary care by creating 70 collaborative care clinics, spending $25 million to hire doctors and specialists and expanding tuition relief for medical professionals.

Meanwhile, the New Democrats say health care has been their party's top priority and only they are willing to make a $120-million investment to provide every Nova Scotian with access to primary care.

