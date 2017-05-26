Accessibility/Mobile Features
N.S. political leaders enter final stretch of campaigning ahead of vote Tuesday

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 26, 2017 at 5:45 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's political leaders are back on the campaign trail today as they enter the final stretch before Tuesday's election.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is staying close to the Halifax area, while Progressive Conservative Jamie Baillie is hitting several ridings spreading out from Bedford to Amherst.

A recent poll suggests the race is tightening between the incumbent Liberals and the Tories, who were up four points to 34 per cent.

The Mainstreet poll released Thursday suggests the Liberals were at 37 per cent support from decided and leaning voters — a drop for the party of three points.

The NDP under leader Gary Burrill was up a point to 25 per cent according to the survey of 1,200 Nova Scotians.

The poll came on the same day the leaders faced off in the campaign's last televised debate, which saw Baillie cast himself as the only man who can beat McNeil.

