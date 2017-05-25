Accessibility/Mobile Features
The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

N.S. political leaders to square off, pitch platforms in televised debate

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 5:29 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's political leaders will square off today in the last debate before voters go to the polls next week.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are taking part in the roundtable debate at Saint Mary's University in Halifax tomorrow.

CTV anchor Steve Murphy will pose questions to the leaders before taking some from viewers and a live audience in the second and final debate.

It's expected health care will be one of the many issues to dominate discussion as it has throughout the campaign that ends with the vote on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Baillie accused the McNeil government of letting the health-care system slide into crisis with more frequent emergency room closures and worsening doctor shortages.

Burrill agreed, saying health care is the number one issue he has been hearing on people's doorsteps throughout the campaign.

