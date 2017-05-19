Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

N.S. politicians hit the campaign trail after debate over health care, education

By: The Canadian Press

Friday, May. 19, 2017 at 6:13 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's political leaders are back on the campaign trail today after squaring off in a debate that saw the opposition pile on Premier Stephen McNeil over health care, education and the economy.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill targeted McNeil's broken promises on doctors and the film tax credit during the campaign's first televised debate.

Burrill accused McNeil of bringing teacher morale to an all-time low, and promised to reopen negotiations with the province's educators, cap class sizes and hire more specialists.

McNeil held off the criticisms, repeatedly citing his government's achievements in training and recruiting more doctors.

The debate featured no obvious knockout blows, with McNeil later telling reporters he felt he did what he needed to do before Nova Scotians head to the polls May 30.

He is taking his campaign to the Stellarton area, while Baillie and Burrill are staying close to Halifax and Cole Harbour.

