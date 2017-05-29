Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

N.S. releases data on violence faced by teachers: 1,800 incidents last year

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 3:01 AM | Comments: 0

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia teachers and other school staff faced violence or threats of violence about 1,800 times in the last school year, according to data provided by the Department of Education.

The province says about 631 of the province's 118,000 students were violent with adults, with 85 per cent occurring in elementary school and involving such things as kicking, throwing rocks or pushing.

The Education Department says acts of violence against teachers decrease steadily as the students grow older.

The information was released after The Canadian Press reported on Thursday that there were more than 11,000 instances of physical violence in 2015-16 while students were on school grounds or at school events.

The definition of the physical violence provided by the province in a freedom of information request is "using force, gesturing, or inciting others to use force to injure a member of the school community."

Liette Doucette, the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union has said schools have become increasingly violent and links the problem to a lack of resources in the classroom and a vague disciplinary system.

