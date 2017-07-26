July 26, 2017

Brandon
N.S. town to bid celebratory send off to derelict environmental ship

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/26/2017 6:03 AM

SHELBURNE, N.S. - A Nova Scotia town was holding a celebratory send off today for its notorious guest, the MV Farley Mowat, if the weather permitted.

The Town of Shelburne invited residents to come to the waterfront to bid farewell to the derelict vessel that was to be towed out of its harbour.

Councillor Rick Davis said about 100 people were lining the wharf, eating cake, drinking coffee and listening to music, to mark the departure of the eyesore from the Marine Terminal.

But, he says rough weather offshore had delayed the expected removal and tugboat operators were assessing to see if they could move it later this morning.

The rusting hulk of the ship has sat at Shelburne's wharf since it was abandoned by its owner in the fall of 2014, and will head to Liverpool to be cut up.

In 2015, the ship sank in its berth, forcing the coast guard to mount a $500,000 cleanup effort, with more than 2,000 litres of pollutants eventually removed from the hull.

The flat-black ship, which was part of a small fleet commanded by Canadian environmental crusader Paul Watson, sat idle in Shelburne despite multiple court-imposed deadlines to remove it.

