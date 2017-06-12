Nunavut Mountie stabbed while arresting teen, officer in stable condition: RCMP

CAMBRIDGE BAY, Nunavut - Police say a Mountie has been stabbed while arresting a teen who was waving a firearm in Nunavut.

RCMP says the constable was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Yellowknife.

Cpl. Bryan Bowskill says the officer is in stable condition and is being treated for a non-life threatening stab wound.

Police say Mounties in Cambridge Bay responded to a call late Sunday night of a youth waving what turned out to be pellet gun.

When Mounties went inside the home to arrest the man the constable was stabbed.

Police say an 18-year-old man is in custody and charges are pending.