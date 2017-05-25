Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Obstruction charge stayed against Ontario pig activist Anita Krajnc

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 10:18 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - An Ontario woman recently found not guilty of mischief after giving water to pigs headed to slaughter has scored another legal victory in a separate case involving pigs.

Ontario's Ministry of the Attorney General says it has stayed one charge of obstructing police and one charge of breach of recognizance against Anita Krajnc.

Those charges were laid after Krajnc crossed a police line last fall to get closer to an overturned truck full of pigs in Burlington, Ont.

On Oct. 5, Krajnc raced out to an intersection where the transport truck full of pigs had crashed, killing 60 pigs. The remaining 100 pigs were marched to a nearby slaughterhouse.

Krajnc has said she went past the police tape to get a closer view of what happened and to record the pigs' suffering.

She said she plans to hold a vigil every October to honour their memory.

