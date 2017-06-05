Accessibility/Mobile Features
Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces involved in flooding relief

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 9:25 AM | Comments: 0

GATINEAU, Que. - Ottawa and Quebec have announced the presence of Canadian Forces troops in the province to help with flooding relief is coming to an end.

Officials held a news conference today in the western Quebec community of Gatineau to go over some of the numbers relating to unprecedented flooding in the province this year.

Between April 5 and May 16, more than 5,300 homes were flooded and more than 4,000 people forced from their homes.

Martin Coiteux, Quebec's municipal affairs and public security minister, says while water levels have dropped, the province's role in recovery and reconstruction is far from over.

The province has already paid out more than $13.5 million in disaster relief.

Canadian Forces personnel had been on the ground since May 6, with as many as 2,600 troops on the ground at the peak of the mission.

